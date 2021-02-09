Oklahoma Certified Beef verification process explained

SWEETWATER, Okla. (TNN) -The first Oklahoma Certified steak served in a restaurant was given to Governor Kevin Stitt last week.
It was part of the rollout of the Oklahoma Certified Beef Association’s new label, which they say guarantees beef to be bred, born, raised and processed right here in Oklahoma.
“Ranchers here in Oklahoma, we’re proud to put something on our label that sets us apart from everything else on the grocery store shelf,” said rancher Monte Tucker.
According to the OCBA, to get the Oklahoma Certified Beef label you must have your beef 3rd party verified. Also, you must be a member of the OCBA, as well as American Farmers and Ranchers.
To verify that beef is bred, born, raised and processed in Oklahoma, takes years if you do it like rancher Monte Tucker did, and get it 3rd party verified by the USDA.
“Which means that we have a disinterested party that has come into our ranch, took a look at us, looked at our records, our documentation, and our chain of custodies to verify what we put on our label is the truth,” said Tucker.
However, a USDA 3rd party verification is not required for Oklahoma Beef certification.
“As of right now, I understand it’s self certification,” said Tucker. “And that’s one thing that we’re going to have to as ranchers and producers, we have to be vigilant put out good product, because right now there’s no law, there’s no standard to achieve a higher quality product.”
Right now, any person or persons of your choosing can be a 3rd party verifier. All they have to be is familiar enough with your operation, to sign off that your beef truly is bred, born, raised and processed in Oklahoma. Then that document must be notarized.
“The way I can understand it right now, is anyone can put the claim on and if there’s issues with the claim, the the department of Ag will investigate,” said Tucker.
If someone’s claim is false, they could be charged with fraud. However, as far as penalties go, author of the Oklahoma Certified Beef bill, Ty Burns, says he is trying to clear that up with new legislation.
“This year I’m actually the author on giving propagating rules and authority to ODAFF,” said Ty Burns, House District 35 State Representative. “Creating the penalty and everything for people that don’t follow the law, as in it is bred, born, raised, and processed in the state of Oklahoma. They’ll be able to administer a penalty for people that violate that. It will be going in this year. Actually, I put an emergency clause on it so hopefully we can get it passed and get it on the books so we can start enforcing it right away.”
Burns says the consumers should be asking when buying Oklahoma Certified meat, who is verifying it.
“Anybody that’s trying to sell them meat,” said Burns. “Who’s verifying that this is Oklahoma certified beef. And again, it’ll take care of itself.”
Tucker says the only worry he has about the label, is producers not raising quality products, and it putting a bad taste in the consumers mouths.
“If they bite into inferior sub standard product, and it has Oklahoma certified, it’s going to hurt all of us,” said Tucker. “So us ranchers have to get together and set standards of quality. This needs to be a product that’s high end. It’s got to exceed our consumers expectations when they sit down and enjoy it.”
Burns doesn’t believe this will be an issue.
“So people kinda questioned very very early on, of quality, quality, quality. And I said the market will fix itself. If you’re selling bad meat, a restaurants not going to buy from you anymore. I don’t think the program of Oklahoma certified beef will get hit because they know it’s such an independent market that it’ll weed out bad players real quick.”
A membership to the OCBA costs $40/yearly, or a lifetime membership is $1000.
A membership to American Farmers & Ranchers is $35/yearly.
You must be a part of both to use the Oklahoma Certified Beef Label.
You can find more information including the membership forms and a list of Oklahoma Certified Beef producers, on the American Farmers and Ranchers website.
