Oklahoma Certified Beef verification process explained

“This year I’m actually the author on giving propagating rules and authority to ODAFF,” said Ty Burns, House District 35 State Representative. “Creating the penalty and everything for people that don’t follow the law, as in it is bred, born, raised, and processed in the state of Oklahoma. They’ll be able to administer a penalty for people that violate that. It will be going in this year. Actually, I put an emergency clause on it so hopefully we can get it passed and get it on the books so we can start enforcing it right away.”