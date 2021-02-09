Plumbers, animal shelters preparing for winter weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Freezing rain is expected across Southwest Oklahoma starting Wednesday, and plumbers and animal shelters are giving tips on how to keep your home warm and functioning and your furry friends safe.
Local plumber Chris Solid said the problem people often face during winter weather is freezing pipes, but you may not know that hot water freezes faster than cold water because the molecules move faster, so be careful about the temperature you run.
“We tell people or you hear a lot of times to leave your water dripping,” he said. “Dripping is usually not enough. That water has to be running with a little bit of a steady stream, both hot and cold.”
You can also leave your cabinet doors open to allow heat to get to the pipes. He recommends covering vent holes and crawl spaces with cardboard to prevent your home from getting cold too.
“We’ve had a little bit of a warm spell,” he said. “People have probably hooked up their garden hoses and maybe washed the car or watered the garden or whatever. Now we have a cold spell coming in and if they don’t remember to take those hoses off, then that’s going to freeze and break some pipes too.”
Don’t forget about your furry family members.
Stephens County Humane Society Board Member and Acting Shelter Manager Kelly Place said you should provide dry shelter with a flap opening that prevents wind from coming in and dry blankets or straw for bedding.
Although some dog breeds are suited for an outdoor environment, you should still take precautions.
“Our animals aren’t prepared,” she said. “They don’t build the winter coat that maybe they did 15, 20, 30 years ago, so they are less prepared for it and these temperatures are dangerously low, what is being predicted is dangerously low, it can cause hypothermia, it can cause death, and the animals are miserable.”
A space that’s not too large is also better so that they retain body heat. Plus, pick up some extra chow next time you’re at the store.
“The amount of energy that it takes for them to keep warm, they burn more calories,” she said. “We need to up their food intake and it needs to be a good combination of wet food and dry food, so not only is it tastier for them but it makes sure that their hydration levels stay up.”
If you find a lost animal with a collar on during this chilly weather, try to find their home using the information on the collar, or if they’re a stray, call your local animal control to report an animal at large.
The Stephens County Humane Society also maintains a pet food pantry for those in need. You can leave donations on the front porch of the shelter at 714 M L. King Jr. Ave., Duncan, OK 73533.
