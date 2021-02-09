Soldiers return to Ft. Sill after nine months overseas

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Around 200 soldiers returned to Ft. Sill for the first time in nine months Tuesday morning.
At 5:45 this morning soldiers from the 75th Field Artillery Brigade unloaded four busses, returning to Ft. Sill after being deployed in various countries throughout the Middle East.
“We’re very happy excited as you can imagine. Nine months being away from our family, friends, and those that kept us in their thoughts and prayers over the last nine months,” said Col. Ryan McCormack, Commander of the 75 Field Artillery Brigade.
The troops were a part of the broader Centcom mission, which has two goals. Deter aggression in the Middle East, and participate in mission Inherent Resolve, which is to help with support and security in Syria and Iraq.
“We were responsible for supporting both missions simultaneously with about 125 folks,” said Col. McCormack.
This mission was, of course, unlike any the soldiers have faced due to COVID-19. When they left in May there were still a lot of unknowns surrounding the virus.
“Covid and operating in an environment is just like any other environmental facto. We’ve looked at Covid in the same way. How do we adapt to it. Its an environment its a reality that we have to be able to do. And we have done it very well,” said Col. McCormack.
After the soldiers un-loaded the buses they had their uncasing ceremony and received pins and medals for a job well done. But then came the real fun part, they got to see their families.
Sergeant First Class Rowdy Yates, who just came back from his third deployment, says he looks forward to this day from the day he leaves post.
“The leaving stinks but the coming home is the best part and that’s what you kind of think about every time and go from there,” said the Yates family.
And to celebrate his return back to U.S. Soil?
“Maybe some Texas Roadhouse If I get lucky,” said the Yates family, “I mean I was going to make the steak but if he’s going to save me from cooking. Why not?”
A meal truly well deserved.
