STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma reports 1,070 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - On Tuesday Oklahoma reports 1,070 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths from the virus statewide.
One of those deaths was reported in Comanche County. One death was in Jackson County and one was in Greer County. There were no additional deaths in other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported Tuesday.
77 of the new confirmed cases reported were in Southwest Oklahoma. Comanche County reported 63 new cases.
Other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported four or less new cases. Caddo and Beckham Counties reported 4 each, Jackson County reported 3 new cases, Cotton had 2, and Kiowa had one new case.
Greer, Harmon, Tillman, and Washita Counties reported zero new cases for the day.
