City of Lawton to delay opening Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton will have a delayed opening for Thursday, February 11.
They plan to open at 10 a.m., although a later start may be authorized by the City Manager if needed. Residents will be kept updated.
This applies to most City sites and facilities and City staff will not report to work until 10 a.m.
Normal residential solid waste collection routes are intended to run on Thursday. Commercial customers who didn’t receive trash collection on Wednesday are are going to be added to Thursday’s schedule.
The City of Lawton Landfill intends to be opened Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you have questions or concerns, you can contact offices either digitally or by phone. Contact information for all departments is listed online at lawtonok.gov.
You can also find general tips, alerts and preparedness links for winter weather on their website.
The City of Lawton would like to remind residents to take proper winter weather precautions. Citizens are urged to stay off the roads or drive very slowly if travel must be had. Citizens are advised to take precautions to avoid pipes freezing. Citizens are advised to bring pets indoors.
