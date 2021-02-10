Duncan teenage girl arrested after Friday shooting

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A teenage girl from Duncan is in the Stephens County Jail after a shooting last Friday. The District Attorney has charged the 17-year-old as a youthful offender for shooting with intent.
Last Friday at around 3:30 a.m., the suspect’s mother reportedly drove her to her 33-year-old ex-boyfriend’s house to check on his mental state.
Detective Layle Baker said she told investigators she broke into his home, found another woman in his bed and shot her in the shoulder.
“What it boiled down to basically, this is her ex-boyfriend,” he said. “She’s a juvenile, like I stated, her boyfriend’s an adult. I guess they’d broken up, per him, not per her, and he had another female at the house that night. I guess she found out about it, begged ger mom to take her over there, which her mom did and crawled through a bathroom window and then the shooting occurred.”
Police said the man fought with the suspect for the gun. She took off while he was on the phone with 911.
“She never would admit during interview that she was going to shoot anybody,” he said. “Her claim to fame was that she was scared and the gun just went off. I’m a fire arms instructor, I’ve been in this 30 years. I can tell by the trajectory of the bullet and where she was standing at that - I can’t really prove that she intended to shoot her - but she shot in that direction.”
Baker found the suspect and her mother at their home and took them back to the police station for questioning. The girl’s mother told police she didn’t know her daughter had a gun. Police decided that her mother didn’t know what the girl planned to do.
“It just happened so quick and we got lucky by him telling us who she was and located an address with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, and they stood by at the house until I could get out there and we brought her in,” he said.
Both the girl and her ex-boyfriend claim the other kept the gun. Authorities still aren’t sure where it is but they say they have an idea.
The victim is still recovering. The suspect’s bail is set at $500,000. She’ll appear in court on March 4.
