First Alert Forecast (2/10AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for today due to freezing rain. Light freezing rain and drizzle will continue into the afternoon, therefore a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for much of Texoma from Wednesday (12:00 am - 6:00 pm). Roads will become slick and hazardous especially on bridges and overpasses and side streets. Use caution when outdoors as sidewalks and parking lots are also likely to develop slick spots.
Highs on Wednesday afternoon will only top out in the upper 20s with feels-like temperatures in the teens. Weak isentropic lift (relatively warm air will lift over shallow surface cold air because the warm air is less dense) will allow freezing rain and drizzle to pick back up late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning where ice accumulations up to 1/10′' is possible across southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas.
At the moment model data suggest snow for the weekend but are not quite in agreement on when snow will take place. However, models have remained consistent that we could see some measurable snowfall across Texoma starting late Sunday night and lasting through Monday. The coldest weather will arrive over the weekend with wind chills dipping as far as 25 degrees below zero in some areas.
You can always stay up to date on the changing forecast by downloading the first alert 7 weather app.
Have a great day and stay warm!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.