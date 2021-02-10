Icy conditions force Lawton COVID vaccine clinic to be rescheduled

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Health Department was forced to close their scheduled COVID vaccine clinic on Wednesday morning due to icy conditions.
The clinic was set to take place at the Great Plains Coliseum but officials say the parking lot was so icy they were worried people would fall and injure themselves trying to get inside.
People who had an appointment setup today are receiving emails with updated information from the health department.
First and second dose appointments scheduled for today will be rescheduled to next Wednesday, Feb. 17 at the same time and location.
Individuals who are unable to attend next Wednesday at the time designated for today may cancel their appointment using the link near the bottom of their original appointment confirmation email.
A new confirmation email will not be sent for Feb. 17th, so it is important you save the confirmation email and QR code for Feb. 10 to bring with you.
