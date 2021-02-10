Lawton community celebrating hotel-motel tax increase

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several Lawton organizations are celebrating Wednesday after residents voted to increase the Hotel and Transient Guest Tuesday from 5.5 to 7%.
Seventy-six percent of voters said yes to the tax increase, which goes into effect May 1 and lasts 10 years.
Holiday in the Park started getting money from the hotel-motel tax two years ago. Last year, they received close to $28,000 from it.
Chairperson for Holiday in the Park Melinda Kukurich-Grady said the organization relies solely on donations visitors give at the end of the park and small fundraisers.
She said buying new lights and replacing extension cords for the display can be expensive.
“I was overjoyed,” she said. “I just want to say thank you to everyone in Lawton that voted and voted yes, and even those that voted no. Thank you so much. We really needed this. It’s a big help to Holiday in the Park in the other organizations that rely on this money.”
She said the light display and parade brings so much joy to both Lawton residents and visitors during the Christmas season.
Organizations like the Chamber of Commerce, the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lawton Community Theatre and the Lawton Farmer’s Market benefit from the tax, too.
Lawton City Council will determine how much each organization gets later this spring.
