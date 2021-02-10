Man charged after beating victim with baton in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man has been charged after beating a person with a baton on Saturday.
According to the affidavit, Brandon Clark took a metal collapsible asp and struck the victim across the face. The victim fell unconscious, but Clark continued to beat the victim on the face.
Police say another person tried to stop Clark from beating the victim and was also hit with the baton.
Clark is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, along with a misdemeanor drug charge.
He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.
