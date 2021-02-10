1 new death, 32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 32 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 68 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,301 cases in Wichita County, with 556 of them still being active.
521 patients are currently recovering at home while 35 are in the hospital. There are currently three patients in critical condition.
There have been 303 total COVID-19 related deaths, 13,442 recoveries and 70,899 negative tests in Wichita County.
19 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 15,454
- Second dose - 6,533
Total Hospitalizations = 35
Stable = 32
Critical = 3
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 49
Stable - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 10
Critical - 1
70 - 79
Stable - 10
Critical - 2
80+
Stable - 4
