7News First Alert Weather: Freezing rain to start overnight and road conditions are expected to worsen on Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Wednesday due to freezing rain that will startup across Texoma after midnight. Freezing rain and drizzle will continue into the afternoon, therefore a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for much of Texoma from Wednesday (12:00 am - 6:00 pm). Roads will become slick and hazardous especially on bridges and overpasses and side streets. Use caution when outdoors as sidewalks and parking lots are also likely to develop slick spots.
Highs on Wednesday afternoon will only top out in the upper 20s with feels-like temperatures in the teens. Weak isentropic lift (relatively warm air will lift over shallow surface cold air because the warm air is less dense) will allow freezing rain and drizzle to pick back up late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning where ice accumulations up to 1/10′' is possible across southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas.
At the moment, both the GFS and the European models are not quite in agreement on when snow will take place over the weekend. However, both models have remained consistent that we could see some measurable snowfall across Texoma starting late Sunday night and lasting through Monday.
