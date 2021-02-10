7News First Alert Weather: Freezing rain to start overnight and road conditions are expected to worsen on Wednesday

A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Wednesday due to freezing rain that will startup across Texoma after midnight. Freezing rain and drizzle will continue into the afternoon, therefore a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for much of Texoma from Wednesday (12:00 am - 6:00 pm). Roads will become slick and hazardous especially on bridges and overpasses and side streets. Use caution when outdoors as sidewalks and parking lots are also likely to develop slick spots.