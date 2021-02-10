STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma reports 1,660 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - On Wednesday Oklahoma reports 1,660 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths from the virus statewide.
One of those deaths was reported in Comanche County and one death was in Caddo County. There were no additional deaths in other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported Wednesday.
137 of the new confirmed cases reported were in Southwest Oklahoma. Comanche County reported 67 new cases, Beckham County had 14 cases, Greer County reported 17, Stephens County reported 14 new cases, and Jackson County reported 13 new cases.
Other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported 10 or less new cases. Harmon County reported zero new cases for the day.
