UPDATE: Man charged in Comanche County shooting death

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man involved in a shooting death that occurred February 2 in Comanche County has been charged.
According to the affidavit, Joe Champion was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday.
The affidavit says that Champion told police he was the shooter. Champion told police he shot David Hawk after Hawk became aggressive towards him.
Police say they also interviewed witnesses who confirmed that Champion shot Hawk.
His bond has been set at $300,000 and a preliminary hearing for Champion has been set for May 27th.
