Wichita and Affiliated Tribes taking applications for rental assistance

ANADARKO, Okla. (TNN) - On Wednesday the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes will begin taking applications for COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program.
The ERA program assists tribal member households whose income is at or below 80 percent of the median income who face potential eviction or homelessness because they are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications for this program will be available at www.wichitatribe.com, at the Administration Building of the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes, or an application can be requested by email at ERAprogram@wichitatribe.com.
