Chickasha police, OSBI investigating death of man and child

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - The OSBI and Chickasha Police Department are investigating after finding a man and child dead at a Chickasha residence.
On Tuesday, police say 911 operators received a call from the home, but the caller hung up. As Chickasha police were trying to make contact with the homeowner, they heard someone inside calling for help.
Officers forced entry into the residence and found a 67-year-old man and a 4-year-old child dead. Another person was found injured and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A fourth person found in the home was 42-year-old Lawrence Paul Anderson. Anderson was identified as the person who inflicted the injuries.
He was taken into custody by Chickasha Police and transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
He is hospitalized and in custody.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.