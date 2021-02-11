Icy weather keeps local tow truck drivers busy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For local tow truck businesses, icy days like this are the busiest time of year.
Billy Schroeder described today as a nightmare and said the biggest advice he can give drivers on days like today is to just slow down.
With the weather forecast calling for sleet, snow and ice, Billy Schroeder knew that today would be a busy one. The father of five has owned his Lawton based towing company for twenty eight years and has seen his fair share of break downs take place when drivers don’t slow down on icy roads.
“They’re going too fast, going into a turn, they hit the curb and they tear up the tie rod, end tire, wheel, etc.” said Schroeder.
While Schroeder wishes only safe travels to drivers he encourages them to have phones charged and on hand in case they need to call for a tow truck.
