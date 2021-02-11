Lawton shelters prepare for increase of visitors amid winter weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton shelters are bracing for an increase in visitors ahead of the winter storm.
Their main concern is keeping people safe and warm.
A drop in temperatures usually means a rise in visitors to Oklahoma’s homeless shelters. The shelters in Lawton, where homelessness ranks even higher than in others areas across the state, are no exception. Nina Tucker with the Family Promise shelter says women and children are most at risk.
“I always ask people who do you think are the most homeless people in Lawton Oklahoma and the first thing they say is veterans. But it’s single women with children,” said Nina Tucker.
She says since COVID-19 hit, Family Promises’ day shelter has become a night shelter as well and that it currently has enough capacity to house about a dozen more people, which is good she says, considering that the upcoming cold weather is sure to bring in visitors. No one, she says, will be turned away.
”We help people and like I said we help anyone that knocks on the door. We have people call all the time ‘I need some pampers for my baby, do you have any? Sure we do, come on by,” said Tucker.
Major David Robinson with Lawton’s Salvation Army says the shelter will expand its hours to be open around the clock to ensure that no person is left stranded in the cold.
”We are preparing to be open twenty four hours a day around the clock that people can come in and warm up, even people in our community that may not have heat at home can come here and warm up,” said Major Robinson.
Major Robinson asks that those in need of a warm place to stay come to the shelter before 9:30 at night. The shelter offers residents three free meals a days. Currently, he says, the shelter is below capacity and has more than two dozen beds available.
“We’ve been meeting about our numbers slowly dropping and now that the storm comes up and so I, you know, God has a plan and so he’s opened it up so that we’re able to help anybody on the street, and they don’t have to be homeless, if they just, they’re house is cold, they don’t have heat, they can come up here and stay, we want them to be warm,” said Major David Robinson.
Those in need can simply walk into the Salvation Army anytime before 9:30 at night or call Oklahoma’s helpline at 211.
