LPD officially names suspect in weekend homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department has officially released the name of a suspect being held in connection to a weekend murder in north Lawton.
Earlier this week we told you Delano Lindley was being held at the Lawton jail on a murder complaint but Lawton police were not confirming if he was the suspect in the weekend shooting.
On Thursday morning, they did confirm Lindley is the suspect connected to the shooting which happened around 8 a.m. near an apartment complex at NW 40th and Ozmun Avenue.
Lindley was developed as a suspect in the shooting when he showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound after his alleged victim was found.
Charges are expected to be filed against Lindley on Thursday afternoon.
