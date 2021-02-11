LPD working to notify Lawton residents of fraudulent activity

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Fraudulent activity involving a notary has been taking place in Lawton.
This activity could impact many people in one neighborhood as already more than 100 residents in the 900 blocks between 34th and 37th Street have been identified as targets.
Lawton police say they are working to notify victims of the potential risk to their property.
“He’s attempting to fraudulently gain these and we’re investigating to what extent,” said LPD Detective Darrel Burton.
Devon Dunham was arrested but has since bonded out and LPD and the District Attorneys office are working together to pursue charges.
Certified letters from the Lawton Police Department with information about the scam and who to contact are being sent out.
If you believe you may be a victim but do not receive a letter, you can contact the Lawton Police Department.
