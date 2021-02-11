3 new deaths, 37 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new deaths and 37 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Thursday. There were also 37 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,338 cases in Wichita County, with 553 of them still being active.
519 patients are currently recovering at home while 34 are in the hospital. There are currently two patients in critical condition.
There have been 306 total COVID-19 related deaths, 13,479 recoveries and 71,328 negative tests in Wichita County.
16 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 15,630
- Second dose - 6,793
The Health District has three deaths to report today; Case 8,074 (80+), Case 12,971 (70 - 79), and Case 9,289 (80+).
There are 37 new cases, 34 hospitalizations, and 37 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 34
Stable = 32
Critical = 2
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Stable - 2
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 49
Stable - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 4
60 - 69
Stable - 11
Critical - 1
70 - 79
Stable - 9
Critical - 1
80+
Stable - 3
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.