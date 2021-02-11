7News First Alert Weather: A snowstorm is becoming more likely Sunday and into Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for additional freezing rain, wintry mix and light snow tonight through Thursday morning. This is mainly from a Childress to Altus to Chickasha line and southward across Texoma. Overnight lows will fall into the low 20s with feels-like temperatures ranging from 8-12 degrees.
Any ongoing freezing rain or wintry mix will come to an end late tomorrow morning across our area and even a few peaks of sunshine is possible during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 30s, however if we stay cloudier than expected highs won’t make it out of the 20s.
First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Saturday through Tuesday morning for the following reasons:
Saturday - Chance for light snow to accumulate on surfaces
Sunday and Monday - Snowstorm to bring snow accumulations which will impact travel
Tuesday Morning - Extreme cold weather lows below zero with wind chills approaching -20 degrees
