OHP involved in foot chase in Comanche County
By Tiffany Bechtel | February 11, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 4:35 PM

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was involved in a foot chase Thursday.

The chase happened around noon near Indiahoma.

According to authorities, officers were working a crash scene when it was discovered that one of the cars was a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say the alleged driver of the vehicle ran into the woods. K-9 units were called in to assist with the search.

There’s no word on whether or not the suspect was taken into custody.

