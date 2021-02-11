OHP involved in foot chase in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was involved in a foot chase Thursday.
The chase happened around noon near Indiahoma.
According to authorities, officers were working a crash scene when it was discovered that one of the cars was a stolen vehicle.
Authorities say the alleged driver of the vehicle ran into the woods. K-9 units were called in to assist with the search.
There’s no word on whether or not the suspect was taken into custody.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.