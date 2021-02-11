Prater elected Mayor of Marlow

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - Voters in Marlow officially elected Jeff Prater as mayor Tuesday.
He’s been serving as interim mayor since last fall when former mayor Brian Davis resigned. Prater went up against Michael Waller and won the vote by 80%.
He said he’s always had a servant’s heart and wants to give back to his community.
“To the community and people that voted for me and supported me,” he said. “I want to represent you well. I want to do what’s best for our city. Reach out to me, reach out to a councilman. Reach out to the city if there’s any needs or concerns.”
Prater moved to Marlow nearly three decades ago, but he grew up in Bray, only about 10 minutes away.
He’s worked in public education for 30 years, at Marlow Public Schools and now the Red River Technology Center in Duncan.
“Marlow has a lot to offer,” he said. “I guess you could call us a self-sustained town because you can build a house from our lumber yard, you can buy groceries, you can buy clothes, parts for your car, and basically never leave city limits and be self-sufficient, self-sustained.”
He served on city council in Marlow for six years and stepped up to serve as interim mayor last fall when the former mayor resigned.
He decided to run for council after he retired from his role as a firefighter.
“I wanted to have another service to my community,” he said, “and I thought that council would be an opportunity for me to be a part of that and to continue the positive direction that our town was going in.”
He said as mayor, he hopes to see more community involvement. Due to COVID-19, the city had to make some cuts, but he wants to see some energetic citizens.
“We’ve got to polish up,” he said. “We’ve got some crowned jewels in town that need some attention, whether it’s going to be local funding, fundraisers, or community projects or what it’s going to be. We have to look at the as a group.”
