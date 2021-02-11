STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma reports 1,677 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - On Thursday Oklahoma reports 1,677 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths from the virus statewide.
One of those deaths was reported in Comanche County, one was reported in Stephens County, and one death was in Beckham County. There were no additional deaths in other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported Thursday.
232 of the new confirmed cases reported were in Southwest Oklahoma. Comanche County reported 145 new cases, Beckham County had 44 cases, Caddo County reported 13, and Stephens County reported 52 new cases.
Other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported 10 or less new cases. Harmon County reported zero new cases for the day.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.