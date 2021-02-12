First Alert Forecast (2/12AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Today is looking to be the calm before the storm and overall the quietest weather weather day on the 7-day forecast. Expect mostly dry conditions with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will drop into the upper 20s with wind chill values in the upper teens. A few light snow flurries can’t be ruled out throughout the morning and really the day but it won’t amount to much.
A weak system will approach late Friday night into Saturday morning and will weaken as it does so. As the system moves south light snow showers, possibly up to one in, in some areas looks possible mainly across Western Oklahoma given the cold temperatures. Speaking of cold, by Saturday afternoon highs will only rise into the low 20s due to a surge of cold arctic air behind the system. The afternoon will stay cloudy with winds at 10 to 15mph.
By Sunday morning, overnight lows are looking to dip into the single digits and teens for many. Early Sunday morning a wave of energy our next big system will quickly dive into the area. With models suggesting an impressively cold airmass in place across most of the area, this will keep the precipitation that falls in the form of snow. Now models have been spitting out significant snow fall for the state and I know some have already posted a snow total maps with 10-15″ of snow for our area but just note a few things. First, the forecast is going to change.. This system is still several days away. Second, we WILL see measurable snow Sunday into Monday but the big question is just how much. A few things still need to come together before we can really fine tune our snowfall forecast.
Snow isn’t the only concern however. Dangerously cold wind chills are also an impact for the weekend and early next week. Wind chill values are looking to reach between 10 to 25 degrees below zero on some mornings, mainly Monday and Tuesday.
Models show yet another system and potential for snow for Wednesday timeframe, but uncertainty still remains. However, it does appear that below normal temperatures will linger into much of next week :(
With the extreme cold temperatures and snow fall- Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days.
Have a great week, stay safe and stay warm!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.