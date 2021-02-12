First Alert Forecast (2/12AM)

By Sunday morning, overnight lows are looking to dip into the single digits and teens for many. Early Sunday morning a wave of energy our next big system will quickly dive into the area. With models suggesting an impressively cold airmass in place across most of the area, this will keep the precipitation that falls in the form of snow. Now models have been spitting out significant snow fall for the state and I know some have already posted a snow total maps with 10-15″ of snow for our area but just note a few things. First, the forecast is going to change.. This system is still several days away. Second, we WILL see measurable snow Sunday into Monday but the big question is just how much. A few things still need to come together before we can really fine tune our snowfall forecast.