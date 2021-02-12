First Baptist Church gives gifts to CCMH nurses

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - First Baptist Church brought gift baskets to nurses at Comanche County Memorial Hospital on Thursday.
Families at the church “adopted” 30 nurses and bought items for them that were given out Thursday.
First Baptist Church’s Senior pastor Mike Keahbone says giving out gifts to them after the same nurses took care of him when he was sick was a nice experience.
“Back in early January I was diagnosed with covid and I was in this emergency room, and on that particular night it was a madhouse. and just watching the nurses respond and the way they were so helpful and loving and kind and just working so hard. For me personally seeing it and being a benefactor of that was pretty amazing,” said Senior pastor Mike Keahbone.
These baskets are coming just in time for Valentine’s Day, but this isn’t the first act of kindness from First Baptist Church. The church previously brought Christmas stockings of gifts to the same nurses two months ago.
