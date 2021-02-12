20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | February 12, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 4:33 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 161 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 14,358 cases in Wichita County, with 412 of them still being active.

382 patients are currently recovering at home while 30 are in the hospital. There are currently three patients in critical condition.

There have been 306 total COVID-19 related deaths, 13,640 recoveries and 71,488 negative tests in Wichita County.

18 tests are still pending at this time.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 16,105
  • Second dose - 7,044

Due to the Presidents’ Day Holiday on Monday, February, 15, pending the potential weather situation, the next update will be Tuesday, February 16.

We have another day with no deaths to report! There are 20 new cases, 30 hospitalizations, and 161 recoveries to report.

Totals for the week ending February 12 are as follows:

Total new cases - 183

Average Positivity Rate - 8%

Case Type

Contact = 15 cases

Close Contact = 36 cases

Community Spread = 85 cases

Under Investigation = 47 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 5 cases

6 – 10 = 5 cases

11 – 19 = 24 cases

20 – 29 = 33 cases

30 – 39 = 28 cases

40 – 49 = 19 cases

50 – 59 = 26 cases

60 – 69 = 30 cases

70 – 79 =8 cases

80+ = 5 cases

Total Hospitalizations = 30

Stable = 27

Critical = 3

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 2

30 - 39

No hospitalizations

40 - 49

Stable - 2

50 - 59

Stable - 2

60 - 69

Stable - 9

Critical - 2

70 - 79

Stable - 8

Critical - 1

80+

Stable - 4

