7News First Alert Weather: A few light snow showers to kick off the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper-teens. Winds will be out of the north-northeast at 10-20 mph allowing feels-like temperatures to get into the single digits.
Skies will be mostly cloudy tomorrow with highs topping out in the upper-20s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph and wind chills will be in the teens all afternoon. There is a chance for light snow to begin across Texoma tomorrow evening, which could stick to surfaces.
First Alert Weather Day’s will start on Saturday and last through Tuesday morning for several inches of accumulating snow and dangerously low wind chills ranging anywhere from (-15 to -25) degrees. This will create hazardous driving conditions and visibility will be reduced significantly once the snow becomes moderate to heavy on Sunday.
