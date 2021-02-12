Several teachers across the area pleased to finally get vaccinated

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - School districts throughout the area have been working with county health departments to get teachers the COVID-19 vaccine.
Duncan High School English Teacher Kim Ellis said it’s been a risky school year teaching students face to face and not being vaccinated.
“Being 63, I was a little nervous when I had so many kids in class that were going home because they were exposed. So just as protection for all school employees, it is a huge plus,” Ellis said.
Janet Hamilton teaches second grade at Whittier Elementary in Lawton.
She said she feels the same way.
“Working with small children they like to hug you, they like to be around you, close contact with you,” Hamilton said.
Ellis said she felt fine, walking in to get the shot, but she was still skeptical about getting the vaccine.
“But I didn’t really care for protection, for me, for my grandbabies, and the students that I’m around. It’s something that I needed to get done, and I’m just very excited that we had the opportunity to go in and do that,” Ellis said.
Hamilton described getting her first dose as seeing a light at the end of a tunnel.
“It was a smooth process. I can remember walking in and sitting in the chair, and I was so tense at the beginning of it. The nurse told me just relax, just relax your arm, and I was letting her know how afraid I was of needles and she said it’s going to be a small stick, and once I relaxed my arm it really was a small stick,” Hamilton said.
As for other educators across the state, Governor Kevin Stitt announced Thursday morning they’ll officially start receiving vaccines starting Feb. 22.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.