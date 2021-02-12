STATE UPDATE: Oklahoma reports 1,417 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - On Friday Oklahoma reports 1,417 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths from the virus statewide.
One of those deaths was reported in Harmon County. There were no additional deaths in other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported Friday.
84 of the new confirmed cases reported were in Southwest Oklahoma. Comanche County reported 49 new cases and Jackson County had 11.
Other Southwest Oklahoma counties reported 10 or less new cases. Tillman County reported zero new cases for the day.
