Stephens County man faces charges after argument at house party

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - A Stephens County man faces charges after being accused of opening fire on a truck occupied by two people.
According to an affidavit, Bryson Hare was at a party in Comanche when he got into a heated argument with another person at the party.
Witnesses told police that Hare threatened to kill the the man he was arguing with and the man threatened to go get a gun in response.
The affidavit says the homeowner went to get his gun, which was taken by another person and handed to Hare. Hare reportedly then fired a warning shot into the air.
The two men then took off in a truck and Hare allegedly shot at the back, hitting the back of the vehicle with pellets from the shotgun blast.
His bond has been set at $250,000 and he faces a charge of shooting with intent to kill.
