Stephens County woman accused of drug trafficking

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A Stephens County woman has been accused of forcing another person to traffic drugs from Chickasha and Oklahoma City to Duncan for distribution.
According to an affidavit, Guadalupe Mechelle Thompson had been having another woman drive to Chickasha and Oklahoma City where she would pick up the drugs and bring them back to Duncan.
Police say they received a tip about the suspicious activity and were able to obtain a warrant to track the the driver’s car via GPS. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle during which a K-9 alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.
The report says police found over half a pound of meth in the car.
The investigation led back to Thompson who was brought in for an interview by officers. The affidavit says Thompson was having the drugs moved for a prisoner and that the other woman drove because she has a driver’s license.
She was allegedly paid using Green Dot cards.
Her bond is set at $100,000 and she faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.
