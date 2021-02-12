Stitt signs executive order to address long lines at DPS offices

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It’s no secret that long lines at Oklahoma Department of Public Safety offices have caused headaches for many, since the rollout of the REAL ID’s in the state.
In an effort to alleviate some of those long waits, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order addressing several issues involving the processes to get licenses renewed, or take drivers license tests.
One measure of the new executive order allows a tag agency to renew, replace or downgrade a Commercial Drivers License.
“Currently right now, DPS has to do all of those things related to CDL’s,” said Sarah Stewart, Director of Media Operations for OKDPS. “So this is giving those CDL holders another option of where to go for people to help them out.”
Another measure allows tag agents to issue ID cards, even if the drivers license is expired or suspended, so long as the person has a current drivers license file with DPS.
“Right now, if somebody goes in to try to get a state ID at a tag agency, and their drivers license is suspended or expired, the tag agents can’t do that,” said Stewart. “It said that the person had to have a valid unexpired, not suspended license. So we’re taking that away because there’s no reason for a person to not be able to get an ID. That doesn’t have anything to do with their driving privileges, it’s just a state ID card.”
The order also allows certified 3rd party examiners to test anyone with a CDL permit.
That includes anyone not employed with DPS who is recognized by the State Department of Education... or the State Board of Career and Technology Education.
“Right now they can only test someone if they are actually a student at that school,” said Stewart. “So this allows it so that anybody that attended any school, can go to any 3rd party examiner to get that testing done.”
Lastly, it allows Oklahoma career techs to administer driver license written tests.
“A lot of times people will come in to us and have to take that written knowledge tests several times in a row to pass it,” said Stewart. “So this takes those people out of our offices as well, gives them another option of where to take that written test, again alleviating the long lines at DPS.”
Superintendent of Great Plains Technology Center in Lawton, Clarence Fortney says he thinks it’s a great idea to utilize tech centers across the state.
“Once we receive the information and are able to set the tests up, then we would be able to offer class D, and motorcycle safety,” said Fortney. “And once we’ve got that information, and know that we’re able to administer the test, we would put a link on our website, and direct people on how they can access this, and be able to sign up to take that test.”
Stewart says this executive order is just the beginning though, as legislation has been proposed to hopefully make some of these changes law.
DPS officials want to remind folks of the REAL ID deadline coming up this October 1st.
You can visit www.realID.OK.gov to find out if you need a REAL ID, and also how to get one.
