UPDATE: arrest warrant filed for suspect in drive-by shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been filed for a man Lawton police say is a suspect in a drive-by shooting.
The drive-by shooting occurred at the Sherwood Village Mobile Home Park on February 1 around 11 p.m. According to the arrest warrant, police believe the person responsible for the drive-by shooting is Christopher East.
Investigators say that before the shooting East was in the EZ GO on SE Gore Blvd. East reportedly asked for the victim before showing an employee a gun and saying he “had something for him.”
Later that evening, multiple shots were fired into a mobile home at Sherwood Village as well as a vehicle parked outside. East is accused of driving by a second time and firing another shot while the resident was outside. No one was harmed in the shooting.
Police say they were able to get the surveillance footage from the EZ GO and were also able to show witnesses a picture of East. East was picked from a picture lineup by a witness.
Information from the affidavit indicates that officers interviewed East’s mother who told them she recognized him from Crime Stoppers.
Police were able to confirm East had a felony conviction from Texas using the NCIC Interstate Identification Index.
The District Attorney has charged East with several felonies including felony discharging of a firearm into a dwelling, reckless conduct with a firearm, and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
His bond has been set at $50,000 dollars.
At this time East is currently not in custody. The affidavit says that East has a few aliases he may go by, including D-Town, Dallas, D-Boy, and Ghost.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Lawton Police Department.
