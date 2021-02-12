UPDATE: Lawton police identify body found by family

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police have identified a man who was found dead near the Pecan Valley Apartments off of Gore Boulevard and 44th Street on Monday afternoon.
Three days ago a family found more than they were expecting when they were looking for firewood in this field right behind Pecan Valley Apartments.
“we go up from the side to the middle and you can see this little borough where the coyotes and stuff live, like a coyote den, because we see them out there all the time too, and my son’s like ‘oh I’m going to go down there and I’m going to see this coyote den’ and then he starts to say ‘oh my God mom, no, no, no, don’t go this way’ and I’m thinking that a wild animal’s coming after us,” said the mother.
Her son realized it was a human body and tried to shield his mother from the scene.
“I didn’t want my mom to see it cause I felt like if she’d of seen it it would have hurt her a little bit more,” said the son.
Both mother and son were in disbelief.
“He’s like ‘don’t look, don’t look mom, you don’t want to look,’ and he’s like ‘there’s a dead body down there’ and I’m like no way because nobody thinks in a million years that you’re going to go out walking behind your house and find a dead body,” the mother said.
Thursday Lawton police identified the man as 41-year-old Dennis Lee Houdek.
They are still waiting for a toxicology report from the states medical examiner to determine how he died.
The mother and son say that while Houdek was a stranger to them they still feel shaken up about finding his body.
“I’d just seen its feet and that creeped me out because it kind of looked exactly like my dad’s feet,” said the son.
“It’s really sad to think that he was out there for however long and nobody found him. That’s really sad. I’m just glad that they could find out who he is and his family will know. I’m a mother and I can’t even imagine not knowing where my children were. I mean he’s somebody’s child, no matter how old he is, he’s somebody’s child,” the mother said.
