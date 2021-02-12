Virtual tutoring available for LPS students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools is now offering virtual tutoring sessions after school.
It’s a Title six program for Native American Students in the district.
It recently started and will run until the end of the school year.
Tutoring is offered after school on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a certified teacher.
Karen Cooksey with LPS said she’s excited to offer another service to families.
”I think anytime we can continue to support our students and outside of our school day. We all know that our students have had disruptions with their learning and education because of the pandemic. This is also an opportunity to help extend and challenge students and it’s not just to fill in gaps or holes from their learning. It can also be to challenge that need some extra encouragement in that area,” Cooksey said.
Forms from the tutoring program can be found on the the LPS website under the ‘About Us’ tab.
