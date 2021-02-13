Armed Services YMCA to launch washer-dryer donation program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Armed Services YMCA will be launching a washer-dryer program for Ft. Sill soldiers.
The program will offer refurbished used washers and dryers that have been donated by their local community to enlisted servicemembers for $70 a pair.
Each piece will receive a full overhaul and all necessary repairs will be made.
The ASYMCA depends on the donations of the public and every donation is tax deductible for those who donate.
If you would like to make a donation, you can call Armed Forces YMCA at 580-355-5523.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.