Comanche County man faces human trafficking charge

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man has been charged in Comanche County after authorities say he led a minor into prostitution.
According to an affidavit, detectives with the Special Operations Unit found an ad on a website typically used for prostitution and through that made contact with the minor. The minor agreed to perform sexual acts in exchange for money and was detained once she made it to the agreed upon location.
The minor originally claimed to be 19-years-old, but it was later determined she as under the age of 18.
Detectives say they asked the teenager for her consent to look through her phone and found naked pictures of the minor with 27-year-old Derrell Collins and messages from him about driving her around to clients.
The affidavit says Collins was the one who drove her to the meeting with undercover detectives and was waiting outside for her.
His bond has been set at $250,000 and he faces a charge of human trafficking.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.