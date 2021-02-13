Curtis Sims finally released from hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It was a day worth celebrating for one local family, as their father finally got to come home after a three month battle with COVID.
We’ve followed Curtis Sims throughout his long journey, from being admitted to the emergency room here in Lawton, then flown to Oklahoma City and put on a ventilator, to starting therapy back in Lawton, and now finally making it home.
On Friday family, friends and coworkers held up signs and cheered for Sims on their drive home from the hospital.
His wife Suzanne says it’s the day she’s been praying for... and she’s thankful to everyone who helped make this day even more special.
”For three months, all these people have been, from his job, riding clubs, and our friends. Thank y’all. Thank you from the bottom of our heart. We can’t thank you all enough for always being there for us, for supporting us, for praying for us, Thank you, thank you,” said Suzanne Sims.
She says Curtis will be doing therapy at home, working with a walker and wheel chair to build his strength back up.
