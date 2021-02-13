Extreme winter weather leads to increased stresses for ranchers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The cold weather causes stress on livestock owners, especially in the middle of calving season for cattle owners.
With wind chills below zero forecasted over the weekend, it’s important for ranchers to plan ahead when it comes to feeding their livestock.
Veterinarian Dr. Larry Chambers says cattle burn more energy in colder weather to stay warm, so they need to be fed more frequently.
He says ranchers will need to feed more quality grain sources, and preferably in a spot with a natural wind break like on the south side of a tree line or down behind a pond dam.
The biggest concern he says, is newborn livestock.
“They have a limited amount of time for their mom to dry them off and this animal nurse, before they start becoming in a negative energy balance. These guys need a shelter. These guys need to be put inside. I don’t care if it’s a horse, sheep, calf, they have to have some form of shelter to be out of the environment,” said Dr. Larry Chambers.
Chambers says he tells his clients, when the temperature drops below 50 degrees, to double up on feeding.
He says making sure livestock have a water source, that isn’t iced over is also extremely important.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.