First Alert Forecast (2/13AM)

Today will consist of off and on snow showers. Think of this as an appetizer for what’s to come later tonight. Highs this afternoon will reach a freezing 20 degrees with wind chills values staying mainly in the single digits and teens. Time is running out to prepare before several days of moderate snowfall, dangerous cold temperatures and hazardous travel conditions! By this afternoon at the latest is when you should have things in order. Weather will start to go downhill by late tonight.