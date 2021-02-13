First Alert Forecast (2/13AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Today will consist of off and on snow showers. Think of this as an appetizer for what’s to come later tonight. Highs this afternoon will reach a freezing 20 degrees with wind chills values staying mainly in the single digits and teens. Time is running out to prepare before several days of moderate snowfall, dangerous cold temperatures and hazardous travel conditions! By this afternoon at the latest is when you should have things in order. Weather will start to go downhill by late tonight.
With the extreme cold temperatures and snow fall- Today, tomorrow. Monday and Tuesday are First Alert Weather Days!
Here are the full details and latest information:
A wind chill advisory is in effect for: Beckham, Washita, Caddo, Grady, Greer, Kiowa and Comanche counties.
Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Saturday night and lasting through Monday afternoon for the following counties:
Beckham, Washita, Caddo, Grady, Greer, Kiowa, Comanche, Harmon, Jackson, Tillman, Cotton, Stephens, Jefferson, Hardeman, Foard, Knox, Wilbarger, Wichita, Clay, Montague, Jack, Young, Throckmorton, Haskell, Baylor and Archer counties.
Winter Storm Watches remain in effect for Saturday night and lasting through Monday afternoon for the following counties:
Childress, Cottle and King counties
Latest storm impacts through Monday morning include:
- Snow accumulations of 4-10 inches of snow area wide
- Wind chills values 10 to 30 degrees below zero
- Roads will become hazardous to nearly impossible to travel as visibility worsens and snow begins to accumulate on surfaces
- Exposed pipes will be susceptible to damage if not covered properly
- There will be limited power outages. Snow type will remain dry and powdery. So sticking to power lines isn’t a huge concern but some wind gusts into the 30s and low 40s could lead to isolated outages.
I’d love to say that after this system moves out the weather clears up and gets warmer but unfortunately that is not the case. Another round of winter weather is to come for Tuesday night into Wednesday! Temperatures for most of next week will stay below freezing. It’s looking like by next Friday is when temperatures will finally get above 32°.
It’s a great week to stay weather aware! You can always stay up to date with forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great weekend, stay safe and stay warm!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
