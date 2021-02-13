Highly contagious virus popping up in show pigs across state

STERLING, Okla. (TNN) -A virus that infected around 3,000 show pigs two years ago at the Oklahoma Youth Expo, is making its rounds again across the state.
There have been several confirmed cases of the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus (PEDv) pop up across the state in show pigs, and multiple reports of pigs showing signs and symptoms of PEDv.
“Usually it starts off there’s a loss of appetite, sometimes they just looking lethargic, don’t move around real good,” said Kiel Rowan, Sterling Ag Instructor/FFA Advisor. “And then eventually a really severe case of diarrhea that will dehydrate them.”
A big concern is how transmissible the virus is.
Which is why it’s so important to keep things clean and sanitary.
Rowan says he’s been going barn to barn making sure his students animals are staying healthy, and sanitizing between each visit.
“I’ve spent a large portion of every day just driving around checking animals, making sure that I do disinfect my shoes and my clothing between stops so that if there is a case, I’m not helping spread it,” said Rowan.
With OYE, and County shows coming up Rowan says they’re trying really hard to keep pigs healthy, because so much time, effort and money has been put into these projects.
“We don’t use kids to raise livestock, we use livestock to help raise kids,” said Rowan. “And to have a disease like this set in where it may not be lethal to the animal, but it will cause them to go through a spell where they won’t look 12 o’clock, and won’t look good for the exhibitor when it’s show time.”
Dr. Larry Chambers says the treatment of this virus can be complicated.
“If it’s a parasite, naturally you want to worm them, if it’s a bacterial, naturally you want to use an antibody, if it’s viral, you do supportive treatment and prevention with vaccination,” said Chambers.
While PEDv may not be lethal to adult pigs, it can be for piglets, who do not have as good of an immune system.
Starting Monday Feb. 15th, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food & Forestry will require a Certificate of Veterinarian Inspection within 72 hours of any shows, with a statement from your veterinarian stating pigs from your premises have shown no signs of PEDv in the past two weeks.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food & Forestry, PEDv is not a human health risk. It only infects pigs, not humans or other livestock.
