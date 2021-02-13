Lawton firefighters battle house fire during freezing temperatures

By Tiffany Bechtel | February 12, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 7:27 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton firefighters were called out to a house fire Friday afternoon.

The were called out around 1:30 p.m. to Southwest 6th and “H” Avenue to find flames and smoke coming from the home.

A 7News photographer at the scene says a man was home at the time, but was able to make it out safely. The Red Cross had been called in to help him.

It took firefighters more than half-an-hour to put out the flames.

There’s currently no information on how the fire started.

