Lawton home burglarized while man slept inside

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Jewelry, credit cards, and a car were stolen from a Lawton home, all while a man was sleeping after working a night shift.
A Lawton woman, who wished to remain anonymous, says her husband woke up to fraud alerts on his phone saying their credit cards had been stolen. Minutes later, they realized it was much more than a case of fraud.
“He called me right back and said my cars gone, my wallets gone, everything. All the cabinets were opened but we couldn’t see a point of entry right away. Then I realized they had even gone into the same room he was sleeping and took jewelry,” she said.
Among the things taken were their house keys.
“It’s just a feeling, you’re just afraid to go to sleep. You just feel invaded and you feel vulnerable. We keep finding things missing, we’ll be looking here and there. Just the pictures of our kids and grandkids on the wall. It’s oh my God, they saw our family, they have everything,” she said.
All of those doors were locked during the burglary but Friday the family found out how they got in.
“They came through the kitchen window. They used some kind of device to make two small holes above the lock on the window, so it didn’t make any noise. They knew what they were doing. They had all the right tools to cut through glass and they were very quiet. The fact that they were right next to my husband sleeping, I just thank God he didn’t wake up,” she said.
The woman said they’ve already changed the locks and are getting an alarm system. But she said that uneasy feeling won’t go away anytime soon.
“If nobody was at home, we wouldn’t feel quite the same way. For somebody to break in when you’re not home is really crumby but to know that they didn’t have any fear with my husband here, that kind of told the officer that they had weapons,” she said.
She encourages anyone who has thought about getting a security system to not procrastinate and get the job done before it’s too late.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.