Lawton Police need help identifying suspects in multiple cases of larceny

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police need help identifying suspects in two separate larcenies that occurred at Ulta on 2nd St in January.
The first involved two women and happened on January 5, although there’s no information on how much they were able to get away with.
The second crime happened on January 26 and also involved two women. The two were seen getting into an older white Chrysler sedan with paper tags.
If you have any information on these crimes, you can safely and anonymously report a tip in the Crime Stoppers website or call 580-355-INFO (4636).
