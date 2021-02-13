Lawton shoppers pack grocery stores in preparation for winter storm

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - People were stocking up on food so they could avoid having to get out this weekend.
I caught up with some shoppers to gather their thoughts on the record breaking temperatures and heard some great winter weather meal ideas while I was at it.
Lawton residents have one reaction to history being made this week with below record temperatures.
“It’s freezing! It’s freezing cold,” said Lawton shopper Leslie Calhoun.
Bracing for even colder weather this weekend, shoppers packed grocery aisles to stock up on essentials including bread, milk, eggs, water and meat. Retired veteran, Leslie Calhoun, says she was one of many people who grocery store hopped when lines got too long.
“A lot of these people over here are coming from Walmart because they have lines coming all the way out the door,” said Calhoun.
Calhoun and fellow shopper, Victoria Oliver, say in addition to shopping for the basics they got enough ingredients to make their favorite winter meal: pot roast.
“I cooked roast so I came to get carrots because roast is not good without carrots,” said Victoria Oliver.
Shopper, Austin Green had health food on his mind.
“I’m stocking up on food for the bad weekend, zero degree temperature with 10 to 15 inches of snow so I’m making sure to get a lot of meat, stay hydrated and eat healthy,” said Green.
He says the panic shopping he’s seeing now is nothing compared to what happened after COVID 19 hit last year.
“The reactions around town are a lot better than the COVID 19 reactions, buying out toilet paper and stuff like that. People are just getting the necessary essentials for the weekend instead of buying everything out,” Green said.
Nevertheless, grocery store employees say they are still working hard to keep shelves stocked.
“We just got to get these shelves full because we’re fixing to have a big group come in here because they’re scared of the weather or whatever, and they’re fixing to kill us, they’re fixing to empty out the shelves so we got to keep them full,” said grocery store employee Sherwin Evans.
The goal, shoppers said, is to fill their baskets today so they can stay home for the next few days.
