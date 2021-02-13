LCT to hold virtual auditions for spring children’s program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Community Theatre and the Lawton Arts and Humanities Council are partnering for their annual spring children’s program.
This year the production will be “The Rainbow Fish Musical.” LCT will be holding auditions for the program from February 12 to 16. Auditions are open for children 7 to 15 years old and must be submitted virtually.
Auditions must include 30 seconds, or 16 bars, of a song of the auditionee’s choice and a performance of one of three provided monologues.
If you would like more information on “The Rainbow Fish Musical,” you can visit LCT’s website, email them at director@lctok.com, or call the theatre at 580-355-1600.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.