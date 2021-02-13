7News First Alert Weather: Accumulating snow and dangerous wind chills expected through Monday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Cloudy skies with a few flurries possible tonight as temperatures fall to 11-13 degrees. A wind chill advisory is in effect for: Beckham, Washita, Caddo, Grady, Greer, Kiowa and Comanche counties for Saturday morning with wind chills as low as 15 below zero.
Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Saturday night and lasting through Monday afternoon for the following counties:
Beckham, Washita, Caddo, Grady, Greer, Kiowa, Comanche, Harmon, Jackson, Tillman, Cotton, Stephens, Jefferson, Hardeman, Foard, Knox, Wilbarger, Wichita, Clay, Montague, Jack, Young, Throckmorton, Haskell, Baylor and Archer counties.
Winter Storm Watches remain in effect for Saturday night and lasting through Monday afternoon for the following counties:
Childress, Cottle and King counties
Winter Storm Impacts primarily Saturday night through Monday morning include:
- Snow accumulations of 6-12′' with the highest totals from a Paducah, Lawton to Chickasha line.
- Wind chills values below zero for parts of southwest Oklahoma Saturday with wind chills ranging anywhere from 15 - 25 degrees below zero on Sunday and into Monday.
- Roads will become hazardous as visibility worsens and snow begins to accumulate on surfaces
- Exposed pipes will be susceptible to damage if not covered properly
- There will be limited power outages
