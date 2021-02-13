REMINDER: Stay bundled up in the cold weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Staying outside for long periods of time during the cold temperatures and wind chills can be dangerous, and even deadly.
The two main dangers are hypothermia and frostbite.
Hypothermia starts to kick in once your body temperature drops below 95 degrees Fahrenheit and frostbite can cause blistering, discoloration to the skin, and numbing to the finger tips.
Dr. Manuel Delarosa said you can treat hypothermia and frostbite from home.
But the longer you’ve been outside the worse it gets.
“You can go back and re-warm and try to get close to somebody with the same body temperature and try to warm up. Try not too rub your hands to fast and not to stick them in hot water from the very beginning,” Delarosa said.
Delarosa said if you’ve been outside for too long, your hands are numb, and your body temperature drops, you should go to a hospital for treatment.
“The basic thing is don’t go out, why? I mean, unless it’s an emergency there’s no reason to go outside,” Delarosa said.
If you are planning on being out in the cold weather, make sure you’re prepared.
“Have some blankets, some spare gloves, some spare socks, and things. You never know if your stuck in snow or outside and you have no help at that time, you may want to get warm. Don’t get out in the environment, wait for something to happen. Be sure you have a phone some sort of communication and wait for some help to come in,” Delarosa said.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.